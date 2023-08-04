    বাংলা

    India drug regulator finds counterfeit medicines worth 20 million rupees in raid

    The raid found counterfeit copies of leading brands by manufacturers like Cipla, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories

    Published : 4 August 2023, 06:31 AM
    India's drug regulator recovered counterfeit medicines worth more than 20 million rupees ($241,666) after a raid last month in the eastern city of Kolkata, the federal health ministry said on Thursday.

    The raid, carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, found counterfeit copies of leading brands by manufacturers like Cipla, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories, the health ministry said.

    One person was arrested, it added.

    "Further investigation to find the manufacturer and supply chain is ongoing to ensure supply of genuine medicine for consumption of general public," the health ministry said.

    The medicines recovered included copies of acid reflux drugs like Pan-D and Pantocid DSR, manufactured by Alkem and Sun Pharma respectively, as well as Urimax-D, a medicine to treat an enlarged prostrate gland medicine, made by Cipla.

    Authorities also recovered counterfeit copies of antibiotic medicines Augmentin and Clavam.

    "Modi's government will not make any kind of compromise to stop adulterated medicines," health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter, while congratulating the officers who carried out the raid.

    The raid was the result of an investigation that began in January this year, following a complaint from Sun Pharma, when authorities recovered counterfeit medicines worth one million rupees ($12,083) the health ministry said.

