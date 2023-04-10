How one Indian village is lighting the way in green energy drive

One of the top global emitters of greenhouse gases, India wants to increase its renewable generation to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, from an output of about 120 GW, government data shows.

Hydropower has been earmarked as a key part of this, as it can provide continuous power when other green power sources - such as solar and wind - are limited by poor weather conditions.

But as renewable energy generation grows, particularly from solar power, energy storage is also needed to ensure the nation's grid remains stable around-the-clock and outages are avoided.

India's total operational battery storage capacity is about 50 megawatt hours (MWh), according to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) estimated that the country's need would be 327 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030.

Energy experts say that pumped-hydro storage projects (PSP) could be a key solution, and India's power ministry recently published draft guidelines to promote the technology.

Currently there are eight operational PSPs in India with about 4.7 GW capacity overall, most drawing their main operating power from the national grid.

But India's government has identified about 120 sites for the technology, with the total storage potential of 103 GW.

Nine further PSPs have been commissioned, with three now under construction, and energy analysts said private power firms are now looking to combining hydro power with clean energy, following the example of the landmark system in Hengbung.

"Such projects show the way in transitioning to a sustainable energy future by integrating renewable energy with hydroelectric power and storage," said Santi Pada Gon Chaudhuri, NBIRT's founder and an energy advisor to the central government.

INDIA PROMOTES PUMPED HYDRO STORAGE

The PSP in Hengbung has two interconnected reservoirs with a total capacity of 1.9 million litres of water, equivalent to about three-quarters of an Olympic swimming pool.

During power outages - which are often caused by snapped transmission wires or transformer breakdowns during monsoon rains and in winter - the upper reservoir releases stored stream water to operate a turbine, feeding green power to the grid.

That released water then accumulates in the lower reservoir, until it is later pumped back upstream, using solar power, to make it available for power generation again.

During monsoons, when there is plenty of stream water to drive the turbine and restock the upper reservoir, excess solar power is fed into the national grid.

Energy experts said PSPs have a longer lifespan, lasting for at least six decades, than lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries.

"Pumped water storage systems can be a dependable option ... especially when renewable sources such as the sun or the wind may not be available to match the electricity demand," said Disha Agarwal, senior programme lead at CEEW, a think-tank.

Major hydroelectric facilities being built across other Himalayan areas and regions of India have sparked huge protests from residents due to the environmental and social impacts.

Yet Arun Kumar, a professor of hydro and renewable energy at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), said PSPs require far less space than big hydro plants and tend to be located away from rivers and communities or settlements.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that PSPs faced challenges including maintaining required water levels, getting land clearances and attracting investment.

The power ministry's draft guidelines on PSPs say Indian states should consider concessions, subsidies and tax relief for such projects, and call for the use of climate finance options including sovereign green bonds.