India's wheat output dented by heatwave, could limit government stock building

India last month estimated wheat production in 2023 could rebound to a record 112.2 million tonnes, but trade bodies are less optimistic due to the heatwave.

"Higher temperatures in March can trim output by 4 to 5 million tonnes. We are estimating production of around 106 to 107 million tonnes," said Pramod Kumar S, president of the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI).

Global and Indian trade houses are even more bearish and forecasting a far bigger drop in production.

"We trimmed the estimate to 103 million tonnes from 109 million tonnes," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm, adding production could fall to around 100 million tonnes if temperatures remain above normal in March as forecast by the weather department.

Lower production would keep wheat prices WHE-ATDEL-NCX above the government's buying price and encourage farmers to sell to private players, the dealer said.

State purchases fell by 53% in 2022 to 18.8 million tonnes, pushing up local rates and forcing the government-backed Food Corporation of India (FCI) to release 5 million tonnes of the grain from its reserves to cool prices.

But the sales, which are ongoing, would halve the government's stocks at the start of the April-March marketing year to 10.2 million tonnes, the lowest in six years, estimates USDA.

To replenish stocks, the government is aiming to procure about 34 million tonnes from farmers in 2023.

"The government will do everything to ensure food security and to keep prices under control. It can even allow imports if needed," said Kumar of RFMFI.