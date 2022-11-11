Pakistan's Imran Khan relaunches political march after surviving gun attack

Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan told supporters via video-link on Thursday they should keep up an anti-government march, a week after he suffered wounds in a gun attack, and he dismissed a police report that a lone shooter tried to kill him.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero was wounded last Thursday in the shooting at a rally, part of a rolling march that he has led to press for a general election, since he was ousted in a parliament vote in April.

Khan addressed a few hundred workers who relaunched the march in the eastern city of Wazirabad, the same town where the attacker fired several shots, wounding him and 10 others. One of the injured people later died.