Pakistan extends deadline for election nominations to Sunday

Pakistan extended a Friday deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for a national election by two days, the election commission said, allowing extra time for former prime ministers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif to enter the race.

"The deadline for submission of nomination papers has been extended by two days to facilitate political parties and candidates," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Friday shared by the body's spokesman.

The ECP said the rest of the schedule, leading to polls on Feb 8, 2024, would remain unchanged.

Khan and Sharif have said they would submit their nominations despite a ban on their participation due to court convictions. Both are awaiting relief from higher courts that would allow them to participate.

Khan, 71, remains in jail facing a number of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets.