    বাংলা

    Pakistan extends deadline for election nominations to Sunday

    The Election Commission of Pakistan said the rest of the schedule, leading to polls on Feb 8, 2024, would remain unchanged

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM

    Pakistan extended a Friday deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for a national election by two days, the election commission said, allowing extra time for former prime ministers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif to enter the race.

    "The deadline for submission of nomination papers has been extended by two days to facilitate political parties and candidates," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Friday shared by the body's spokesman.

    The ECP said the rest of the schedule, leading to polls on Feb 8, 2024, would remain unchanged.

    Khan and Sharif have said they would submit their nominations despite a ban on their participation due to court convictions. Both are awaiting relief from higher courts that would allow them to participate.

    Khan, 71, remains in jail facing a number of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets.

    His chances of contesting the polls were dealt a blow with a court rejecting a plea to suspend a conviction against him that disqualified him from contesting, but his lawyers have challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

    In a statement delivered through his lawyer early on Friday, Khan said "coercive and brutal attempts" were being made to oust candidates of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by arresting and harassing them, and snatching their nomination papers ahead of the deadline.

    PTI, which won the last national election in 2018 that brought Khan to power for the first time, also said the houses of some of its candidates were raided on Thursday night.

    Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, the spokesman for the current interim government, tasked with overseeing the polls, did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

    Khan warned that the lack of free, fair and transparent elections would lead to political instability, which would, in turn, hit the already struggling $350 billion economy.

    He said his party's support for an International Monetary Fund programme was contingent on free and fair elections.

    The ECP will accept nomination papers till Sunday, but a final list of candidates who have qualified for participation will be released on January 11 after a scrutiny and appeals process.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023.
    Pakistan's Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to lure votes
    He used an AI-generated audio clip late Sunday to address a virtual rally in the first event of its kind in the country
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan media ban on Khan trial raises transparency concerns
    A court bans media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former prime minister on charges of leaking state secrets
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023.
    Pakistan court indicts Khan for leaking state secrets
    The charge delivers a fresh blow to the jailed leader's chances of contesting next year's federal elections
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Court rejects Khan's plea to withdraw appeal in assets case
    Khan appealed last year in court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's finding that he had unlawfully sold state gifts

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury