India raises crop prices as Modi woos farmers ahead of election

The government is keen to boost rice output after it banned exports of broken rice in September and imposed a 20% tax on exports of various grades to calm domestic prices, which had surged after below-average rainfall limited planting.

This year, government sources said that the ban on broken rice exports and a 20% tax on overseas shipments of white rice would be maintained as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to keep a lid on prices.

"The hike in paddy prices would lift rice export prices by $30 per tonne. India might become uncompetitive in the world market unless government scraps 20% duty on exports," said BV Krishna Rao, president, Rice Exporters Association of India.

The government would be forced to buy much more paddy rice from farmers if exports slow down because of higher support prices, he said.

India competes with Thailand and Vietnam in the world market and already demand for white rice has been slowing due to the export duty, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.

Every year authorities raise the support prices of staples such as rice and wheat to build stockpiles to run the world's biggest food welfare programme, which entitles poor people to free grains.