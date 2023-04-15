    বাংলা

    12 die in India's Maharashtra as bus falls into gorge

    The victims were from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district, according to police

    News Desk
    Published : 15 April 2023, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 06:58 AM

    At least 12 people have been killed and 27 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in India’s Maharashtra.

    The accident occurred near the Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district at 4:50 am on Saturday, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports, citing a senior police officer.

    Members of the traditional music troupe 'Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group' were returning to their base in Mumbai’s Goregaon after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, the police officer said.

    The victims were from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district, Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge told NDTV.

    The injured were admitted to the Khopoli Rural Hospital, he added.

    Additional SP Atul Zende said the victims were aged between 18 and 25.

    RELATED STORIES
    7 dead, 5 injured as falling tree crushes devotees in India
    7 dead as falling tree crushes devotees in India
    An old Neem tree fell onto a tin-shed structure where around 35 to 40 people had been taking shelter during a storm
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a press conference after announcing his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister in Mumbai, India, Nov 26, 2019.
    Maharashtra employees join protest for higher pension benefits
    Workers are pushing for the restoration of a pension plan discontinued about two decades ago
    FILE PHOTO: Policemen arrive to make security arrangements at a protest against the ban on beef in Maharashtra on Mar 10, 2015.
    Indian police arrest 3 after man killed for possessing beef
    The 56-year-old victim was attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country
    Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai, India, Apr 2, 2016.
    New IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism: India
    The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan