12 die in India's Maharashtra as bus falls into gorge

At least 12 people have been killed and 27 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in India’s Maharashtra.

The accident occurred near the Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district at 4:50 am on Saturday, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports, citing a senior police officer.

Members of the traditional music troupe 'Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group' were returning to their base in Mumbai’s Goregaon after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, the police officer said.