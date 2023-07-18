    বাংলা

    Pakistan govt to retire early to move elections ahead: local media

    The country's ruling coalition will hand over the reins to a caretaker government next month

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 12:43 PM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 12:43 PM

    Pakistan's ruling coalition will dissolve parliament and hand over the reins to a caretaker government next month four days before it is constitutionally required to do so, in preparation for a general election by November, local media reported on Tuesday.

    Several TV news channels reported that the two main parties - the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan's Peoples Party (PPP) - agreed to dissolve parliament on Aug. 8.

    Parliament's tenure constitutionally expires on Aug 12.

    Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, said no date had been set for the general election.

    "No decision has so far been taken on the dissolution of the parliament," she said in a tweet, adding a formal announcement would be made about the election date after a consultation among all coalition partners.

    The elections are approaching after months of political and economic turmoil, with uncertainly even to the extent that the vote might be delayed for at least one year.

    A caretaker government has 90 days in which to hold a general election when a government hands over power early, but it would have had 60 days if the government had handed over power at the designated time.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition took over after his predecessor, Imran Khan, was ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

    Ever since then, Khan has been campaigning for a snap election, organising protests across the country and raising tensions with the powerful military, which Khan accuses of plotting against him.

    The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, has denied involvement in civilian politics.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018.
    Khan expresses support for bailout deal in IMF meeting
    The new deal, which will be vital to help stabilise Pakistan's struggling economy, will be taken up for approval by the IMF board on Jul 12
    A man walks past the International Monetary Fund logo during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017.
    IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including Imran Khan's PTI on bailout deal
    The meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program
    Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliament session in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023.
    Lebanon fails to elect a president for 12th time
    The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
    He has long been the most televised politician in Pakistan, with his speeches and gatherings getting wall-to-wall coverage and widespread viewership

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan