Pakistan govt to retire early to move elections ahead: local media

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, said no date had been set for the general election.

"No decision has so far been taken on the dissolution of the parliament," she said in a tweet, adding a formal announcement would be made about the election date after a consultation among all coalition partners.

The elections are approaching after months of political and economic turmoil, with uncertainly even to the extent that the vote might be delayed for at least one year.