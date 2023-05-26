Sri Lanka confident of meeting September deadline for debt talks

Sri Lanka is confident of meeting its September deadline on completing debt restructuring talks with creditors, a top official said on Friday, as the debt-laden country works to emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka, which defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in history last April due to record low foreign reserves, is in talks with bondholders and bilateral creditors including China, Japan and India to put its debt on a sustainable track and turnaround its battered economy.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a visit to Tokyo this week said Sri Lanka should be able to conclude a new round of restructuring talks by September or November at the latest, adding that the negotiations had made "remarkable" progress.