Sri Lanka's economic crisis leaves elderly homeless and penniless

Sri Lanka has no universal pension system.

Gaps in schemes' coverage and availability - especially among workers in the informal sector - leave many vulnerable elders without income.

Former lab technician SD Priyadasa, 82, is among those not covered by a pension scheme.

His savings ran out long ago, mostly spent on medical treatment for a diabetic ulcer in one of his feet.

He must walk nine kilometres (5.5 miles) each month to get a 5,000 rupee ($14) handout from a longtime friend who lives in the Colombo suburb of Mount Lavinia, and shares the money with his widowed, disabled sister and her young children.

"I sometimes eat one meal a day," said Priyadasa.

"All my sister and I care about are the health and education of her kids, who are still very young. I am just trying to make sure they will lead a better life than us before I close my eyes forever."

Milran Peiris and her sister Irene, both in their early 70s, receive a monthly payment of 7,000 rupees ($19) from a better-off sibling.

But soaring inflation means that it is now only sufficient to pay the rent for their one-bedroom flat.

They too must make a long trek - two kilometres each day - to reach a daycare centre for the elderly managed by international charitable organisation HelpAge which provides all their meals for free.

"We used to work in a garment factory. We have been independent women all our lives. We don't like to beg. But I fear that one day this help will end," said Irene Peiris.

RISING NEED

Charitable organisations said they were overwhelmed with requests.

HelpAge Sri Lanka has seen a clear rise in demand for food and other help among the elderly since the economy went into meltdown, said its executive director Samantha Liyanawaduge.

It has been offering support including mobile medical units and home care services, but says the state must do more.