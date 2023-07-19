Sri Lanka parliament passes anti-corruption bill without vote: speaker

Sri Lanka's parliament approved a crucial anti-corruption bill on Wednesday to improve governance in the crisis-hit country as part of requirements linked to a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The legislation was passed without a vote in the 225-member parliament.

"The bill is passed with amendments," Sri Lanka parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told lawmakers after more than two dozen pages of amendments were included into the draft legislation during the morning session.