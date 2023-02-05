Bangladesh insists on apology for 1971 genocide as Pakistan seeks to repair relations

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the government's position that Pakistan must formally apologise for the genocide in the 1971 Liberation War if it wants to normalise ties with Bangladesh.

Momen raised the issue with Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar when she called for efforts to improve relations, including through Foreign Office consultation, in their recent meeting in Sri Lanka.

“I told her: ‘It’ll be the biggest step toward improving relations if you [Pakistan] apologise publicly for your brutality in 1971. If you do, I’ll personally advocate for improving ties with you’,” Momen said, while discussing the matter with journalists in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Otherwise, it’ll be very difficult for me. I won’t be able to do it. It’s pure and simple.”