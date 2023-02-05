Bangladesh insists on apology for 1971 genocide as Pakistan seeks to repair relations

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the government's position that Pakistan must formally apologise for the genocide in the 1971 Liberation War if it wants to normalise ties with Bangladesh.
Momen raised the issue with Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar when she called for efforts to improve relations, including through Foreign Office consultation, in their recent meeting in Sri Lanka.
“I told her: ‘It’ll be the biggest step toward improving relations if you [Pakistan] apologise publicly for your brutality in 1971. If you do, I’ll personally advocate for improving ties with you’,” Momen said, while discussing the matter with journalists in Dhaka on Sunday.
“Otherwise, it’ll be very difficult for me. I won’t be able to do it. It’s pure and simple.”
According to Momen, Hina skirted a direct response. “She said they have some limitations. I replied that we also have some limitations here.”
Momen said Hina was “very positive” about improving ties with neighbours, including India. “When she was the minister, she tried to start negotiations with Manmohan Singh on forgetting the past and looking forward.”
The foreign minister, however, pushed for reducing the trade gap with Pakistan. Bangladesh annually exports less than $10 billion of goods to its South Asian neighbour but imports products worth $80-90 billion.
“I said they must take more things from us. It’s not right because they have imposed many restrictions, including anti-dumping duties. I’ve asked them to lift these. The economic sector can be the first [area] to improve ties.”
“She said this is a good point, based on which we can move forward.”
Hina had cancelled last year her Dhaka visit, what would have been the first by a Pakistani minister to Bangladesh in a decade. She was the last Pakistan cabinet member who visited Dhaka in an official capacity in 2012.
The relations between the two South Asian countries had remained fraught for the last 10 years over myriads of matters, including war crimes trials and the expulsion of diplomats, who were accused of espionage.
Momen and Hina were among the guests who joined the ceremony to celebrate 75 years of Sri Lanka’s independence.
The foreign minister said Nepal wanted to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC by holding a conference after an eighth-year gap due to strained India-Pakistan relations.
Momen said Bangladesh had no reservations about holding a SAARC conference but Nepal should make India and Pakistan agree first.