Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Sri Lanka is committed to meeting all its debt repayments and is hoping to complete debt restructuring negotiations in the next six months, the country's central bank chief P Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Tuesday.

"There has been good progress this month with India already pledging financing assurances. We expect assurances from China and Japan soon," Weerasinghe said at an event titled "Economic Outlook 2023".

The island nation of 22 million people has grappled with challenges during the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession - the worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.