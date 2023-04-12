Fortune teller sees bleak future as Sri Lankans celebrate new year

Fortune teller Andara Maanage Chandani, who runs a small shrine at her home near Colombo, says she used to make enough money to buy clothes for all eight members of her family every Sri Lankan New Year, which falls this week.

This time, Chandani says she has managed to buy bottoms for only three of her five children and nothing for herself, her husband who helps out with her work, and her dependent father.

Her income has halved but expenses doubled, as the island struggles with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, though the International Monetary Fund's recent commitment to give the country about $3 billion over four years could start easing the pain.