How India's birth control battle falters in rural district

FEAR OF STERILISATION

"I talk to women while they are experiencing labour pain and nudge them to undergo sterilisation immediately after delivery," said Parvati Rajak, a medical officer in one of Kishanganj’s seven government health centres.

"But the final choice is always made by the family," she said, minutes after helping a woman deliver her fifth child.

Jahan Sheikh, a mother of four and pregnant for the fifth time, said she was not in favour of sterilisation.

Sheikh said her mother-in-law told her it was good to have at least five children as they would help in the farm and at home.

"I don’t know but getting a sterilisation operation makes me nervous. What if there are problems after the surgery? Who will take care of my kids," she asked.

A 2021 Bihar planning and development department report said the state had a sterilisation target of 871,307 people in 2020 but managed just 401,693 or 46%.

Men refused to undergo sterilisation as they thought the procedure would harm their masculinity, health workers say.

In Kishanganj, only 0.2% of the male population was sterilised while it was 22.8% for the female population, the state government report said.

Just minutes after giving birth to her fifth child at a government clinic in Kishanganj, Zamerun, the wife of a mason, said she would try to secure permission from her husband to undergo sterilisation before leaving for home.

"My body cannot take this pressure of having babies anymore," she said. "I have been lucky to survive each time."

Her husband later said he had agreed, and Zamerun was sterilised.