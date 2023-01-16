Renowned Pakistani lawyer, human rights activist shot dead

A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist known as a vocal critic of both the military and Islamist militants was shot dead on Monday at a court in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan's Supreme Court bar association, was shot multiple times, apparently by one gunman, on the Peshawar High Court premises, police official Kashif Abbasi told Reuters.

"We have arrested the culprit from the crime scene," he said, adding that the suspected shooter had dressed as a lawyer to gain entry to the court premises.