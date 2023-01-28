Gautam Adani slips to seventh on rich list after US short seller report

India's Gautam Adani dropped four places to become the world's seventh-richest person on Friday as the companies in his empire lost a combined $48 billion in market capitalisation since Wednesday following a scathing report by a US short-seller.

Hindenburg Research had raised concerns about high debt at the group and accused it of improper use of entities set up in offshore tax havens - a charge the group denies.

Adani has regularly been in the news in his home country due to the meteoric rise of his business empire and numerous deals.

Here are some facts about Gautam Adani, the first-generation tycoon, whose net worth dropped to $96.6 billion from $121 billion before the Hindenburg report, according to Forbes.