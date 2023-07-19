Delay in India's census hurting quality of survey reports, says official

"The quality of any statistical survey depends on census data," Pronab Sen, the head of the renamed Standing Committee and a former chief statistician of India, said in an interview on Wednesday.

In the absence of the latest population census figures, which capture household data on employment, housing, literacy levels, migration patterns and infant mortality, the government statistical surveys were still based on the 2011 census, Sen said.

India's Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister alleged earlier this month that survey reports were underestimating growth estimates and the impact of welfare measures on poverty alleviation.

"No one can say that data is perfect," but criticism by some economists in public "raised doubts about their intentions" as they could have raised it internally while suggesting ways to improve the quality of data, he said.

In 2019, India put on hold on the release of the national consumption expenditure survey for 2017/18, which is usually released every five years, over quality issues. That has delayed changes in the base year for data used in the consumer price index and gross domestic product surveys, which are still based on 2011/12 data.