India forecasts 7.3% 2023/24 economic growth, boosting Modi's election chances

Analysts said growth exceeding 7% for a third year in a row in the context of a global slowdown would help Modi to win a third term to rule Asia's third-largest economy.

"This growth comes at a time when global conditions remain weak and its credit goes to how the government is managing the economy," Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays Investment Bank, said.

S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, putting it on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany.

India's economy grew 7.2% in 2022/23 and 8.7% in 2021/22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim annual budget on Feb. 1 and is expected to increase spending on infrastructure, helped by rising tax receipts, while aiming to lower the fiscal deficit from 5.9% of GDP in the current fiscal year.

Government spending is estimated to rise by about 4% year-on-year in 2023/24 compared to a 0.1% increase in the previous fiscal year, while private investment would rise by 10.3%, lower than an 11.4% rise in the previous year, data showed.

Private consumption, which accounts for nearly 58% of GDP, was seen expanding by 4.4% year-on-year compared to 7.5% in the previous fiscal year.