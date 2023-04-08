Pakistan to launch new military operation against Islamist militants

The meeting was summoned by Sharif a day after he and his allies held a parliamentary vote to reject a Supreme Court order to hold provincial polls next month.

The government has maintained that the worsening security situation means the provincial elections would have to be delayed.

PREMISE FOR DELAY

"Operations have already been under way...but this statement will be a premise for the government to say it can't hold elections in the middle of a country-wide operation," Zahid Hussain, an author of books on militancy in Pakistan, told Reuters.

The court has already rejected the government's argument, but Friday's security committee statement brings with it the key endorsement of Pakistan's powerful military.

"This is a very smartly crafted statement. It (the government) gets the military's backing without the military giving any sort of political statement," Hussain added.

Pakistan's military has ruled the country for over 30 years out of its 75-year history and continues to wield enormous power.

Government and military spokespersons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Former Prime Minister Khan has been pushing for elections amid rising anger at the government over decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown as it tries to navigate tough IMF-backed economic reforms.

Khan said on Thursday that the committee meeting was summoned to use security as a pretext to delay elections, warning that it would pit the military against the judiciary.

The political crisis has already severely affected economic decision-making. Pakistan's finance minister cited domestic political turmoil as a reason to cancel his visit to Washington to attend spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.