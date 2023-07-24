Pakistan raises power tariffs under IMF deal

Pakistan has increased its power tariffs again under an International Monetary Fund deal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday, part of moves to reduce unsustainable public debt in the power and gas sector.

The price rises of up to 5.75 rupee ($0.020) a unit would not impact poorer citizens, he said. Consumers of up to 200 units - 63% of the total - would be exempt from the tariff increase and another 31% would qualify for a partial subsidy.

"We had to increase electricity prices because of the IMF deal," Sharif said at an event in Islamabad.