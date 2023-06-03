Pakistani human rights activist returns home after abduction in Karachi

Prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir returned home on Friday, a day after his abduction by unidentified armed men in the southern city of Karachi, which prompted widespread outcry in the country.

On Thursday, Nasir was intercepted by armed men in two vehicles on his way home with his wife.

"I have returned home safely," Nasir posted on Twitter, thanking those who called for his immediate release. He pledged to continue his struggle for rights of Pakistanis.

He did not mention whose custody he was in or the circumstances under which had been released.