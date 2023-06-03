    বাংলা

    Pakistani human rights activist returns home after abduction in Karachi

    Jibran Nasir, who contested the 2018 elections, has been an outspoken critic of multiple human rights violations in the country

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 04:10 AM

    Prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir returned home on Friday, a day after his abduction by unidentified armed men in the southern city of Karachi, which prompted widespread outcry in the country. 

    On Thursday, Nasir was intercepted by armed men in two vehicles on his way home with his wife. 

    "I have returned home safely," Nasir posted on Twitter, thanking those who called for his immediate release. He pledged to continue his struggle for rights of Pakistanis. 

    He did not mention whose custody he was in or the circumstances under which had been released. 

    Nasir, who contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate, has been an outspoken critic of multiple human rights violations in the country and represented victims as a lawyer in a number of prominent cases. 

    Lately, he has criticised the mass arrests of leaders from former prime minister Imran Khan's party and the move to try them in military courts following violent protests earlier month. 

    Rights groups say the military courts infringe on due legal process. 

    Leading journalists have been abducted in similar circumstances, and Pakistan's powerful intelligence services are often suspected of intimidating critics in this way, though their involvement has rarely been proved. 

    Nasir's abduction sparked widespread criticism on social media by journalists, activists and ordinary Pakistanis, and his supporters protested outside the Karachi Press club on Friday. 

    Earlier, Mansha Pasha, Nasir's wife, said the two were driving home when they were intercepted by a white pickup truck and a sedan. 

    "After that, at least 15, probably more men in civilian clothing came and told Jibran to get out of the car," Pasha, a well known actor, told Reuters, adding that all the men were armed, some with automatic weapons. 

    She said they gave no explanation at to why Nasir was being taken. 

    The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights body, had called for Nasir to be released unharmed, and for his abductors to be held accountable.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017.
    WhatsApp allows users to edit messages
    The function can be accessed by long-pressing the message and choosing ‘edit’ in the drop-down menu
    A currency broker stands near his booth, which is decorated with pictures of currency notes, while dealing with customers, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 27, 2023.
    In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain
    While the apps offer quick, collateral-free credit to the largely unbanked, the boom has led to a surge in complaints about illegal lenders that routinely abuse customers' data
    A woman carries sacks of flour on her head, purchased from a truck at subsidised rates, while others stand in queue in Karachi, Pakistan Jan 11, 2023.
    Pakistan's external financing requirements for IMF deal unchanged
    There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing, IMF's resident representative in the country said
    Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures as he addresses members of the media, after Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disqualify him from parliament for not declaring assets, outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 15, 2017.
    Pakistan streets quiet as court rules Imran Khan’s arrest illegal
    The reprieve for Khan comes as a setback for the military, which has ruled the country for almost half its history

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan