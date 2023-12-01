    বাংলা

    Pakistan's top court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

    More than 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct 1, after Pakistan vowed to expel more than a million undocumented refugees

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM

    Pakistan's Supreme Court began hearings on Friday on a petition by rights activists seeking to halt deportation of Afghan refugees, a lawyer said, as authorities are combing refugee settlements in an effort to find and send home thousands.

    More than 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct 1, after Pakistan vowed to expel more than a million undocumented refugees, mostly Afghans, amid a row with Kabul over charges that it harbours anti-Pakistan militants.

    "Due to the urgency, as thousands of people are suffering on daily basis, I've requested the court to take up the case as early as next week," said Umar Ijaz Gilani, the lawyer representing the rights activists.

    The panel of three judges hearing the case has asked the government, the interior (home) and foreign ministries, as well as a panel of government and top military officials, to furnish an explanation in reply, the lawyer said.

    Thousands of Afghans have gone underground in Pakistan to avoid deportation, fearing for their lives if they return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan following a hasty and chaotic withdrawal of US-led Western forces in 2021.

    Children born to Afghan families in Pakistan could not be sent back due to their birthright, Gilani said.

    Friday's petition is separate from another focused exclusively on seeking Pakistani citizenship for such children, as guaranteed by the South Asian nation's constitution, he said.

    Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of whom are undocumented.

    Many arrived after the Taliban retook Afghanistan in 2021, joining a large number living there since the Soviet invasion of the neighbouring nation in 1979.

    Pakistani police have searched door-to-door in refugee settlements for any who have not left voluntarily, starting from the southern port city of Karachi, where hundreds of thousands of Afghans live. Any remaining are being forced to leave.

    Islamabad has not heeded calls from international bodies and refugee agencies to reconsider its deportation plans.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Afghan national woman in a burqa walks past trucks loaded with belongings, as Afghan nationals in Pakistan head back to Afghanistan, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan Nov 8, 2023.
    Undocumented Afghans go underground in Pakistan
    Thousands of Afghans have gone into hiding to escape a government order to expel undocumented foreigners because they fear persecution in their homeland, activists say
    An Afghan national woman in a burqa walks past trucks loaded with belongings, as Afghan nationals in Pakistan head back to Afghanistan, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
    Expulsion of Afghans a response to Taliban non-cooperation: Pakistan PM
    Last month, Pakistan set a Nov 1 start date for the expulsion of all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans
    A boy fixes Afghanistan's flag on a truck loaded with family belongings as he along with others is returning home, after Pakistan gives the last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repatriation centres in Azakhel town in Nowshera, Pakistan Nov 1, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Pakistan starts rounding up undocumented foreigners
    It set the Nov 1 start date last month for the expulsion of all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans
    Afghan citizens wait with their belongings to cross into Afghanistan, after Pakistan gives the last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan Oct 31, 2023.
    Afghans among 140,000 leaving Pakistan as deadline set to expire
    About 104,000 Afghan nationals left through the main Torkham border crossing during the last two weeks, an official says

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp