Marching across India, Gandhi scion aims to repair Congress party's image

Gandhi's gruelling march that will cover about 3,500 km (2,200 miles) is a throwback to the padayatras or foot journeys through the rural heartland by past leaders, including independence hero Mahatma Gandhi nearly a century ago. The two Gandhis are not related.

This modern version of the march gives hundreds of thousands of people face time with a leader who has seemed distant and aloof in the past. Congress is hoping that the crowds Gandhi is attracting will eventually translate into votes.

"Now that he has hit the streets, people can see who he is," said Dharamvir Arya, a 55-year-old farmer who had come to see Gandhi in Panipat. "If he remains in a bungalow, hidden, how will people know what he is like?"

Polling agency CVoter, which has tracked Gandhi's approval ratings in nine states - four of which will hold local elections this year - as part of nationwide monthly surveys of 30,000 respondents, found the Congress leader's popularity has risen markedly in most states through which he has marched.

In the southern state of Karnataka, which holds elections this summer, the percentage of respondents satisfied with Gandhi has jumped from 39% in January 2022 to nearly 58% immediately after the march passed through.

The once-dominant Congress controls less than 10% of the elected seats in parliament's lower house and has been decimated in two successive general elections by the BJP, most recently in 2019 under Gandhi's leadership.

Modi remains India's most popular politician by a substantial margin and is widely expected to win a third victory in 2024. Over 60% of respondents across the country prefer Modi as prime minister to 30.3% choosing Gandhi, according to CVoter.