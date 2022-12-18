Accident in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills at least 12

An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan's capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday.

Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of Kabul, according to Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration.

"The Islamic Emirate expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and ... it also calls on all relevant agencies to make more and serious efforts to prevent the recurrence of such terrible incidents," Ahmadi said.