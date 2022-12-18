    বাংলা

    Accident in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills at least 12

    Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km north of Kabul

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 01:08 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 01:08 PM

    An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan's capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday.

    Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of Kabul, according to Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration.

    "The Islamic Emirate expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and ... it also calls on all relevant agencies to make more and serious efforts to prevent the recurrence of such terrible incidents," Ahmadi said.

    Local broadcaster Tolo, citing the Ministry of Public Works, said a fuel truck had overturned and caught fire in the tunnel on Saturday night. The blaze had been extinguished on Sunday but the tunnel was closed to traffic and casualties could rise, according to the Ministry spokesperson.

    The 2.6 km (1.6 mile) long Soviet-built tunnel is a historic engineering feat that links Kabul and Afghanistan's north, connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia through a treacherous mountain pass at 3,400 metres (11,000 feet).

    RELATED STORIES
    A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan Sept 8, 2022.
    Pakistan signs $475m flood loan deal with ADB
    The floods submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people
    A general view of city's skyline, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 19, 2022.
    IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end
    It is not expected to approve Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout before year-end, a key step required for the country to receive funding
    Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, looks over the crowed as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016.
    Pakistan accuses India for 2021 bombing near militant home
    A suicide bomber had rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside Hafiz Saeed's house, killing four people in Lahore
    A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, Pakistan, Oct 18, 2017.
    6 Pakistanis, one Afghan soldier killed in cross-border clash
    Another 17 wounded on the Pakistani side by the Afghan fire, the Pakistan military said in a statement

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher