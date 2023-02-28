Pakistan's first digital census tackles discounts

ACCURACY

Asim Bashir Khan, an economist and census expert for Karachi's Institute of Business Administration, said he was shocked to see no population recorded in the previous 2017 census in some densely populated areas in the southern city of Karachi.

"Since people were not counted where they lived, but at their de jure position or the permanent address their identity cards showed, it resulted in an undercount where they consumed resources and an over-reporting where they didn't," Khan said in a phone interview.

Transgender people were counted for the first time in the last census in 2017, which identified only 10,418 transgender people out of a population of nearly 208 million - later putting their count at more than 21,000 - a gross underestimate of the size of the community, campaigners said.

"Transgender people rejected the data on them," said Qamar Naseem, founder of Blue Veins, a transgender rights advocacy group. "People living with disabilities too were not counted properly."

Authorities say the new digital exercise will make it easier to flag and fix anomalies.

"The digital census will ensure transparency and involvement of provinces in conduct and monitoring of the census thus paving the way for credible results," said Ahsan Iqbal, minister of planning, development and special initiatives who is overseeing the census.

"For one month, 126,000 enumerators wearing green jackets will count every person across Pakistan, border or interior, through secured tablets," the minister told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Islamabad.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) who is leading the digital census exercise, said its benefits include reliable data, real-time monitoring and complete coverage of remote areas.

"To remove issues faced in the previous census, we have a 24-hour complaint management system," he added.

Provinces will automatically get disaggregated information on gender, employment and migration, among other indicators, said chief PBS statistician Naeem-uz-Zafar.

"So it will be an effective tool for planning socio-economic activity because it will clearly show the access and deprivation picture," he said. "It will be a sea change enabling so many including the homeless, the seasonal workers and nomads."

INCLUSION

Rights activists said the digital count should be made as accessible and simple as possible to include marginalised groups.

"Digitisation makes the process more transparent, so it should not lead to more issues or such fragmentation as seen after the 2017 census," said Harris Khalique, secretary general of the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

"Fears of undercounting by political, religious, ethnic or sexual minorities and disabled people should be allayed. We should make people understand the process," he said from Islamabad.