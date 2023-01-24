Myanmar activists, victims file criminal complaint in Germany over alleged atrocities

Myanmar activists and 16 alleged victims of abuse have filed a criminal complaint in Germany, accusing top generals of instigating genocide against Rohingya Muslims and other atrocities since a military coup two years ago.

The filing is the latest in a series of international legal efforts to try to hold the Myanmar military accountable for alleged atrocities against the country's Rohingya minority and democracy supporters and civilians opposed to the coup.

Fortify Rights, a human rights group backing the complaint, said Germany was picked because of its recognition of the principle of "universal jurisdiction", which holds that a national court can try individuals accused of serious international crimes.

"The complaint provides new evidence proving that the Myanmar military systematically killed, raped, tortured, imprisoned, disappeared, persecuted, and committed other acts that amount to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes," Matthew Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder at Fortify Rights, told a news conference in Bangkok.

A spokesman for Myanmar's military government did not answer a call seeking comment on the complaint filed in Germany. The military has in the past denied rights abuses.