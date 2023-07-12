Global accounting firms set up shop in India's smaller cities

Business service exports have become a critical part of India's economy but the sector has been hit by a slowdown in global demand for software and challenges in big urban centres such as rising costs, high attrition and slow progress in getting workers to return to the office after the pandemic.

A report by Ernst & Young in June said it expects multinationals to set up "global capability centres" for all types of industries in tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, and Chandigarh. The number of such centres could expand to 2,400 by 2030 from 1,600, adding 2.6 million jobs and over $100 billion to the economy.

That means more professional opportunities and potentially higher salaries in areas away from more globally connected business centres.

Diksha Mehta, 27, a mathematics graduate from the north Indian city of Patiala is among thousands of new hires, who recently joined Deloitte's cyber security team - providing consultancy for an Australian bank and retail clients in Europe.

"I was preparing for a career in academics but was delighted when I got a job offer along with four classmates," she said at Deloitte's Gurugram office, on the outskirts of New Delhi, where hundreds have joined in recent months.