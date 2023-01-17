India to back Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan

India will support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, as the island nation looks to trim its huge public expenditure to win approval for a crucial bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, and policymakers have been grappling with multiple challenges over the past year including a shortage of dollars, runaway inflation and a steep recession.

India formally notified on Monday that it would support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter, adding an announcement could come later in the day.