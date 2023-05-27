The deal under consideration would increase funding for military and veterans care while essentially holding non-defence discretionary spending at current year levels, said the official, who requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak about internal discussions.

A two-year extension would mean Congress would not need to address the limit again until after the 2024 presidential election.

The deal might also scale back funding for the IRS, the official said. Republicans have sought to roll back a big budget increase for the tax-collecting agency that Democrats approved last year to boost enforcement, which would help raise revenue and chip away at the deficit.

The deal would boost military and veterans spending to levels proposed by Biden earlier this year, a second US official said.

Fast-growing health and retirement programmes would not be affected, even though they are projected to push US debt levels higher in coming years.

The deal would leave many other details to be sorted out in the weeks and months ahead.

Each side will have to persuade enough members of their party in the narrowly divided Congress to vote for any eventual deal.

"The only way to move forward is with a bipartisan agreement. And I believe we will come to an agreement that allows us to move forward and that protects the hardworking Americans of this country," Biden said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department has warned that it could be unable to cover all its obligations as soon as Jun 1, but also has made plans to sell $119 billion worth of debt that will come due on that date, suggesting to some market watchers that it was not an iron-clad deadline.