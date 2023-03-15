Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ethiopia's foreign minister in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as their two governments look to repair relations following friction over the two-year civil war in the Tigray region.

Blinken, who began his talks with Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen with a coffee ceremony, was also due to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and leaders of the Tigrayan forces that battled the federal government in the war in the northern region.

He will then head to the West African nation of Niger on Thursday, which has been confronting a growing Islamist insurgency.

"There is a lot to be done. Probably the most important thing is to deepen the peace that has taken hold in the north," Blinken told reporters.

"We have longstanding relations and it is time to revitalise them and move forward," Demeke said.

Blinken's trip is the latest in a series of visits to Africa by senior US officials as the Biden administration looks to reinforce ties with a continent in which China has been building diplomatic and economic relations.

The United States was outspoken in its criticism of alleged atrocities by Ethiopian forces and allied fighters from Eritrea and the Amhara region during the Tigray war, in which tens of thousands of people were killed before a peace accord was reached last November.