Pakistan's Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation.

The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China's road, rail and sea routes with the rest of the world.

Islamabad and Beijing are considered longtime close allies, and Sharif is also expected to discuss security issues while on his visit.