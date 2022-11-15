    বাংলা

    India's Modi meets Biden at G20 summit

    The leaders expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and the United States

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global and regional developments in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia, India's foreign ministry said.

    Modi and Biden "expressed satisfaction" about close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad, which includes Australia and Japan, and the I2U2, which includes Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

    "They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    Modi has also met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and World Bank President David Malpass, among other leaders, at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

