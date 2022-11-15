Europe must avoid over-reliance on China, says EU leader

Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Michel said Monday's meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was important and positive in the sense "there is a choice for competition but not a systematic conflict."

Europe will also engage with China despite differences the two sides had, as it was "important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding," Michel told a news conference before attending the G20 leaders' summit.

But Europe must avoid making "the same mistakes" it made by relying too heavily on Russia's fossil fuels, he said.