Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm

Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Monday for the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm that their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe.

Calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal", United Nations chief Antonio Guterres demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access to Zaporizhzhia, the largest complex of its kind in Europe.

Russia's invading forces seized the southern Ukrainian region containing Zaporizhzhia in March, when the site was struck without damage to its reactors. The area, including the city of Kherson, is now the target of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukraine appealed for the area around the complex to be demilitarised and for the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, to be let in. Russia said it too favoured an IAEA visit, which it accused Ukraine of blocking while trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the plant.

Ukraine blamed Russia for weekend attacks around the complex, which is still being run by Ukrainian technicians. It said three radiation sensors were damaged and two workers injured by shrapnel.

As of Monday morning, the plant appeared to still be running, said Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom. He said 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy machinery, including tanks, trucks and armoured infantry vehicles were at the site.