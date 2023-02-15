Michigan State gunman's motive in killing 3 students eludes investigators

Michigan authorities on Tuesday said they have "no idea why" a 43-year-old man killed three Michigan State University students and wounded five others before turning the gun on himself, the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings on US campuses.

The gunman, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae of Lansing, Michigan, shot himself to death after the rampage on Monday night, Jim Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit office, said at a briefing. McRae had no known affiliation to the university in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 km) northwest of Detroit.

Police have "no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University police force.

Sophomore Claire Papoulias was sitting in her Cuban history class when the gunman entered her classroom. She said she dropped to the floor when she started hearing gunshots directly behind her head.

"I will never forget the screams of my classmates because they were screaming in pain for help," Papoulias said on NBC's Today show. "Someone was yelling that there was a shooter and everybody needed to get down on the ground, and at that moment I thought that I was going to die. I was so scared."

The five wounded students were in critical condition at EW Sparrow Hospital where surgery was performed on four of them, Dr Denny Martin, the hospital's interim president and chief medical officer, said during the briefing as he struggled to keep his composure.

"I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in our schools," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents the area, said. "If this is not a wake-up call to do something, then I don't know what is."

The shooting took place about 30 miles south of Oxford, Michigan, where a teenaged gunman in 2021 used a rifle his father bought as a Christmas present to kill four students at the local high school.

Monday's shooting came a day before the five-year anniversary of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and teachers dead.

"Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness is shattered by bullets and bloodshed. We know that this is a uniquely American problem," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during the briefing, noting that she spoke to President Joe Biden about the incident.