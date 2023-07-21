    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi, 23, shot dead during a US store robbery

    Police said the victim was found shot in the head inside a BP convenience store in St Louis city, where he worked as a clerk

    New York Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 July 2023, 07:34 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 07:34 PM

    A non-resident Bangladeshi has been killed during a store robbery incident in the US state of Missouri.

    The victim was identified as Iyaz Ahmed, a 23-year-old resident of the state’s St Louis city, working towards an IT degree at a local college.

    St Louis police said that around 3:30am on Tuesday, Iyaz was found shot in the head inside the BP Convenience Store near Clayton Tamm neighbourhood.

    Iyaz worked at the store as a clerk, police said. He was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he later died.

    After reviewing CCTV footage, St Louis detectives working the case said Iyaz may have confronted multiple suspects attempting to break into his car, which was parked in front of the store at a gas pump.

    Police said there are three suspects, and they were earlier actively pursuing a 19-year-old but later dropped him as a person of interest.

    Describing Iyaz as a sweet, calm and supportive man, his aunt Rehana Begum said she helped him migrate to the US during Iyaz's teenage years after his father, based in Chattogram’s Mirsarai, passed away.

    Kazi Nayan, a New York-based Bangladeshi community leader, said Iyaz’s final rites would take place in the city as Iyaz’s brother had left for Missouri to bring the body back there.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather near burning business premises after supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, clashed with riot police officers as they participated in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Kisumu county, Kenya Jul 19, 2023. REUTERS/James Keyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Several reported shot as Kenya protesters, police clash
    Demonstrators hurled rocks at police and burned tyres in the streets, while the security forces fired volleys of tear gas
    The commerce minister vowed to rein in sugar prices. But regulators are cautious of disrupting supply
    Govt ignores sugar price-gouging
    “Only six companies control the market, so we didn’t want to take any action that interrupted sugar supply,” the consumer rights regulator chief said
    A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022.
    Apple Store goes live on WeChat mini programme
    Apple Store's official online store went live on Tencent's WeChat mini programme on Tuesday
    Flowers are seen at Nelson Mandela Square, where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France, July 2, 2023. The placards read "How Many Nahel have not been filmed ?" and "Justice and Truth for Nahel".
    Fundraiser for policeman who shot French teenager reflects divisions
    The fundraising effort was launched on the US platform GoFundMe by French far-right media personality Jean Messiha

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps