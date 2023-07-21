Bangladeshi, 23, shot dead during a US store robbery

A non-resident Bangladeshi has been killed during a store robbery incident in the US state of Missouri.

The victim was identified as Iyaz Ahmed, a 23-year-old resident of the state’s St Louis city, working towards an IT degree at a local college.

St Louis police said that around 3:30am on Tuesday, Iyaz was found shot in the head inside the BP Convenience Store near Clayton Tamm neighbourhood.

Iyaz worked at the store as a clerk, police said. He was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he later died.