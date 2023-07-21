Bangladeshi, 23, shot dead during a US store robbery

A non-resident Bangladeshi has been killed during a store robbery incident in the US state of Missouri.
The victim was identified as Iyaz Ahmed, a 23-year-old resident of the state’s St Louis city, working towards an IT degree at a local college.
St Louis police said that around 3:30am on Tuesday, Iyaz was found shot in the head inside the BP Convenience Store near Clayton Tamm neighbourhood.
Iyaz worked at the store as a clerk, police said. He was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he later died.
After reviewing CCTV footage, St Louis detectives working the case said Iyaz may have confronted multiple suspects attempting to break into his car, which was parked in front of the store at a gas pump.
Police said there are three suspects, and they were earlier actively pursuing a 19-year-old but later dropped him as a person of interest.
Describing Iyaz as a sweet, calm and supportive man, his aunt Rehana Begum said she helped him migrate to the US during Iyaz's teenage years after his father, based in Chattogram’s Mirsarai, passed away.
Kazi Nayan, a New York-based Bangladeshi community leader, said Iyaz’s final rites would take place in the city as Iyaz’s brother had left for Missouri to bring the body back there.