Afghan refugees camp out in Brazilian airport in search of new life

Blankets and luggage carts have become the makeshift homes to more than a hundred Afghan migrants in Sao Paulo's international airport, serving as a temporary shelter for refugees after their year-long odyssey since the Taliban returned to power.

Brazil has approved about 6,000 humanitarian visas for Afghan refugees since late last year. But local authorities near Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport said they had little idea there would be dozens of Afghans arriving daily this month.

Their numbers may continue to grow in coming weeks, as an average of four direct flights arrive daily from the Middle East and South Asia. With travel to Qatar surging for the World Cup in November, airlines are adding more flights to the region.