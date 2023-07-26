US says Russian plane hits drone with flare over Syria

The US military said a Russian fighter jet hit a US drone with a flare and "severely" damaged its propeller over Syria, the latest in a series of closer interactions by Russian military aircraft in the region.

Over the past several months, US officials say, Russian jets have increased the pace of dangerous encounters with US military aircraft over Syria, where forces from both countries operate.

"One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller," the US military said in a statement on Tuesday.