    বাংলা

    Israeli air strike in Syria kills senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards member

    Earlier this month, Iran said Israeli strikes had killed two Revolutionary Guards members in Syria who had served as military advisers there

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 04:35 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 04:35 PM

    An Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, three security sources and Iran's state media said.

    The sources told Reuters that the adviser, known as Sayyed Razi Mousavi, was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran.

    Iran's state television interrupted its regular news broadcast to announce that Mousavi had been killed, describing him as one of the Guards' oldest advisers in Syria.

    It said he had been "among those accompanying Qassem Soleimani," the head of the Guards' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

    There was no immediate comment from Israel's military.

    Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the war that erupted in Syria in 2011.

    Earlier this month, Iran said Israeli strikes had killed two Revolutionary Guards members in Syria who had served as military advisers there.

    RELATED STORIES
    USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
    Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India
    The Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, the Pentagon says
    An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, Jun 15, 2005/File Photo
    Iranian drone 'attack' hit tanker near India: Pentagon
    The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel
    Military vehicles of US soldiers are seen at the al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq, Jan 13, 2020.
    US embassy in Baghdad struck with 7 mortars
    US forces in Iraq and Syria were also targeted with rockets and drones at least five more times on Friday, an official said
    An Iranian police force stands on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, Iran, Jul 16, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
    UN calls on Iran to disband morality police
    The death of Mahsa Amini held in morality police custody last year triggered months of nationwide anti-government protests

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury