November 11, 2026

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US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, NYT reports

US intelligence warns of advanced plots targeting American citizens

US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, NYT reports
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives at the World Bank, Washington DC, US, Sept 23, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 10:22 AM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 10:22 AM

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved out of his home and onto a military base after Iranian threats against his life, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Iran has ramped up efforts to target US personnel, and lethal plots by Tehran against American citizens have reached "advanced stages", a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month.

The newspaper reported that the severity of the threats to Bessent was not immediately clear.

Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials and people on US soil.

The newspaper reported that US officials have noted that Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the US and other territories overseas is limited.

The US Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bessent has been the face of Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran during the course of the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

American and Israeli attacks have also killed top Iranian officials, including late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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