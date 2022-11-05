Jubilation shattered by gunfire: How attack on ex-Pakistani PM Khan unfolded

Moments before Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg, a young man in the cheering crowd that lined the streets for a political protest spotted another man brandishing a pistol and raced at him to wrestle him down.

Ibtesam, hailed as hero by Khan's supporters for his actions, didn't get there in time to prevent the man firing, but said he might have prevented a more deadly outcome on Thursday from what Khan's aides say was an assassination attempt.

But nationwide protests that erupted on Friday after the attack point to more turmoil in a country with a history of deadly political violence as Khan's supporters push to get their leader, a former international cricket star turned politician who was ousted as premier in April, back into the top job.