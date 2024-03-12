Britain proposes location-based pricing for electricity

Britain is proposing a location-based method to determine how much consumers should be charged for the electricity they use, the government said on Tuesday.

Britain plans to reform its electricity markets to ensure they spur investment in clean power production to help meet climate targets and lower costs for consumers.

Currently, wholesale electricity prices are set on a national level but under the new zonal market proposal consumers would pay different rates depending on where they are located with those close to power generators likely to pay less.