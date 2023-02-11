Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal

"There is the view that voters unite behind the government after a natural disaster, but that wasn't the case 21 years ago and it might not be the case again."

Kopf was referring to Turkey's 2002 election which came three years after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Izmit near Istanbul that killed nearly 18,000 people.

The then coalition government was decisively ousted as voters viewed its disaster and subsequent financial crisis response as poor and that it was responsible for some of the construction practices that contributed to the deathtoll.

This time Erdogan's government faces a similar risk but it has been quick to react, not only by vowing support and visiting the affected region, but also in terms of the financial markets.

Istanbul's stock exchange, which has seen around 15% or $5 billion wiped off share prices since Monday, has suspended trading for five days, and in an unprecedented step, said that all of Wednesday's trades will be cancelled.

The backdrop though is that Turkish stocks soared 200% last year as locals, beset for years by spiralling inflation and currency crashes, piled in looking for a place to shelter their money.

They now own 70% of all stock holdings, up from 35% in 2020, while the share held by foreign investors, who have also been dumping Turkey's government bonds, has plunged to below a third.

That exodus is largely due to Erdonomics - the president's insistence on low interest rates and cheap loans even in the face of eyewateringly-high inflation fuelled by repeated collapses in the lira.

Tim Ash, another veteran Turkey analyst at BlueBay in London, said that while this week's disaster will hit the country's economy, it might not be as hard as in 1999 when real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.3%, after 3% growth the previous year.