China sends 53 tonnes of tents to Turkey to aid earthquake relief: CCTV

China shipped 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday, with more emergency aid planned in the near future, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The tents departed Shanghai and are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul later on Sunday, CCTV said.

Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents would help aid in relief operations as rescues continue after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria and caused nearly 26,000 deaths.