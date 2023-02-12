    বাংলা

    China sends 53 tonnes of tents to Turkey to aid earthquake relief: CCTV

    A rescue team of 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV says

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM
    China shipped 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday, with more emergency aid planned in the near future, state broadcaster CCTV said.

    The tents departed Shanghai and are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul later on Sunday, CCTV said.

    Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents would help aid in relief operations as rescues continue after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria and caused nearly 26,000 deaths.

    The first batch of supplies from China's government, 40,000 blankets, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, according to CCTV.

    The country is planning to send medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound diagnostic instrument, and medical vehicles and hospital beds in the near future, CCTV said.

    A rescue team of 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, CCTV reported.

