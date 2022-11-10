France to let migrant boat dock, has harsh words for Italy

There were 234 people on board, including 57 children. France will welcome about a third, Germany another third and the rest will be shared out among other EU countries.

The ship was on Thursday sailing by the French island of Corsica, the MarineTraffic tracker app showed, but had been close to Italy before that. It was set to arrive in Toulon on Friday.

"There is no doubt that it (the Ocean Viking) was in Italy's research and rescue zone," said Darmanin, saying "there will be extremely strong consequences on the bilateral relationship."

To start with, France will not take in over 3,000 migrants who had arrived in Italy and which it had previously agreed to take in. It will also reinforce controls at its borders with Italy.

The question of how to handle immigration in the largely border-free European Union has been a source of tensions for years, but France's very open and harsh criticism of Italy on Thursday is more unusual.