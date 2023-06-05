What would it mean if Ukraine joined NATO?

Ukraine, fighting a devastating Russian invasion since February 2022, seeks to join NATO as quickly as possible but members of the Western military alliance are divided over how fast that step should be taken.

While eastern European countries want some sort of a road map to be offered to Kyiv at a NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July, Western members such as the United States, France and Germany are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

The decision to invite a country into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation must be taken by consensus.

Following is a list of steps that Ukraine has already taken on its way to NATO membership, the challenges it still faces - and Russia's view of the developments.

BUCHAREST PROMISE

At its Bucharest summit in 2008, NATO agreed that Ukraine - which like Russia was part of the Soviet Union until its 1991 demise - would eventually join the alliance. But NATO leaders have so far stopped short of taking concrete steps to that end - such as giving Kyiv a so-called Membership Action Plan - that would lay out a timetable for bringing Kyiv closer to the bloc.