    বাংলা

    Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster

    A police spokesman said the suspects are part of a human trafficking network that sent the victims to Europe

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 09:34 AM

    Pakistani authorities have arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged trafficking of several migrants who drowned last week after their overloaded boat capsized in the sea off Greece, police said.

    Hundreds of people, including from Pakistan, are thought to have died when the vessel capsized and sank in one of Europe's deadliest shipping disasters in recent years.

    The Pakistani government has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the human trafficking network thought to be involved, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said.

    "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones," Sharif added.

    At least 21 of those who died came from the Kotli district in Pakistan's part of the Himalayan Kashmir region, police official Riaz Mughal said. Two of the 12 Pakistanis who survived the sinking also came from the same town.

    "We have already arrested 10 suspects who are part of a human trafficking network that sent these people to Europe," senior regional police officer Tahir Mahmood Qureshi said. "We are hunting for more suspects."

    Some of them had already been traced and the police were conducting raids to arrest them, while others had gone into hiding, he added.

    A further four people were arrested in the eastern Punjab province, a senior official at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

    Witness accounts suggest that between 400 and 750 people were packed on to the fishing boat that sank about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern Greek town of Pylos.

    Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies of the dead were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath. Hopes were fading of finding any more people alive.

    Most of the people on board the capsized boat were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, Greek government officials have said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, Jun 14, 2023.
    How migrant tragedy unfolded on the high seas off Greece
    A migrant charity says a person they were in contact with on the boat said it was in distress, but Greek authorities say it repeatedly refused offers of help
    Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Jun 15, 2023.
    Greece scours shipwreck site
    At least 78 migrants died, and hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel's hold
    Migrants arrive at the port of Kalamata, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023.
    Greece hunts for survivors of migrant shipwreck, 78 dead
    A European rescue support charity believes around 750 people were on board the 20-30 metre-long vessel
    Representative picture
    Philippine ferry with 120 people onboard catches fire
    A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to extinguish the flames

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp