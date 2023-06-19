Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones," Sharif added.

At least 21 of those who died came from the Kotli district in Pakistan's part of the Himalayan Kashmir region, police official Riaz Mughal said. Two of the 12 Pakistanis who survived the sinking also came from the same town.

"We have already arrested 10 suspects who are part of a human trafficking network that sent these people to Europe," senior regional police officer Tahir Mahmood Qureshi said. "We are hunting for more suspects."

Some of them had already been traced and the police were conducting raids to arrest them, while others had gone into hiding, he added.

A further four people were arrested in the eastern Punjab province, a senior official at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

Witness accounts suggest that between 400 and 750 people were packed on to the fishing boat that sank about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern Greek town of Pylos.