Mali court sentences man to death over UN peacekeeper deaths

A court in Mali has sentenced a man to death over a 2019 attack that killed three United Nations peacekeepers, the peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said on Wednesday without naming the defendant.

Mali, an arid West African country run by a military junta, has been struggling for a decade with an Islamist insurgency that has spread across the wider Sahel region despite costly international efforts to quash it.

UN peacekeepers have been deployed in Mali since 2013 but their presence has not stopped militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State from attacking villages and towns, army bases and police stations.