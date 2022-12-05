Afghan Taliban blame foreign Islamic State fighter for Pakistan embassy attack

A Pakistani security guard was wounded in the attack that Pakistan called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

Pakistan has for decades had good relations with the Afghan Taliban but recently ties have been strained over security concerns on their common border.

The Taliban said they had arrested one suspect and recovered two guns and Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the suspect was a foreign Islamic State member.

"Behind the attack there is the hand of some foreign groups and their aim is to create distrust between the two brotherly countries," Mujahid said.